In UP, Dengue Patient Dies After Allegedly Getting 'mosambi Juice' Instead Of Blood Plasma

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a family claimed that a dengue patient allegedly died after receiving 'mosambi' juice instead of blood plasma during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj claimed that a dengue patient died after being given sweet lime (mosambi) juice instead of blood plasma at a hospital during treatment. According to authorities, a team has been formed to investigate the case concerning fake plasma supply to dengue patients. 

The family members alleged that the Global Hospital in Prayagraj's Jhalwa offered mosambi juice to dengue patient Pradeep Pandey instead of blood plasma due to which the patient died. 

After receiving information regarding the incident, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Prayagraj Rakesh Singh said, "An investigation team has detained some suspects after examining the report of supply of fake plasma to dengue patients. A few days back a fake blood bank was also busted. The investigation is underway to know the exact matter."

'Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case': UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "A team with the Chief Medical Officer has been formed and sent to the spot. I have also spoken to the District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri regarding the matter. The investigation report will come soon. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case."

Notably, doctors and paramedical staff were restricted from taking leaves in view of surging dengue cases in the vicinity. While Uttar Pradesh and a few neighboring regions witnessed a sudden spurt in dengue cases since the last week, government data showed that the number of dengue cases has recorded a significant rise in the last few years. According to sources, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan recorded 29,750, 23,389, and 20,749 dengue cases respectively in 2021. A total of 1.93 lakh cases were reported from all across the country in 2021.

