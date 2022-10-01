In UP, Horrific Swing Accident Leaves Children Injured; Video Goes Viral, FIR Likely

A shocking video has emerged on social media where a swing broke mid-way at Ghantaghar Ramlila maidan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In the incident, which took place on Friday, injuries were reported.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows a swing rotating at high speed when one of the compartments dislodges. At least four people, including two children, are seen falling after the crash. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, no complaint has been filed yet. A First Information Report (FIR) will be registered as soon as the complaint is received, cops said.

According to sources, all swings were closed down following the incident.

The incident has put a focus on people's safety and raised questions if the Ramlila committee and swing contractors have kept any safety measures in place. Queries are also being raised concerning the permission granted to organisers.

This is not the first such incident. On September 4, a high-rise spinning joyride crashed down from a height of 50 feet, injuring at least 16 people, including women and children. Around 50 people were on the swing when it snapped.

Later, the organiser of the Mohali Trade Fair and two of his accomplices were arrested. A probe revealed that a technical snag in a high-rise spinning joyride at the fair caused this incident. A belt which holds the spinning wheel at the height was broken, causing the swing to come crashing down from the height of 50 feet.