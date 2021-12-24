In UP, MRM Women Share How Triple Talaq Bill Changed Their Lives; 'very Good Thing'

Two days after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) launched a massive outreach programme to Muslim women ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls by holding a meeting with the women wing of the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), Republic spoke to the women who were a part of the meeting.

While speaking to Republic, the MRM women talked about how the law against Triple Talaq has changed their lives and also about the benefits of increasing the legal age of marriage of women. They also shared how the initiatives of the Central government has empowered them and forced some men to take the law seriously and treat them with respect.

MRM National Convenor Shalini Ali hailed the Triple Talaq Bill and said, "Earlier, a man used instantly give talaq to his, and no one would support her. She herself wouldn't know how her life changed suddenly. But now, a man thinks of the consequences of instant talaq, which is a very good thing."

The RSS on Wednesday launched a massive outreach programme to Muslim women in election-bound Uttar Pradesh. As part of the move, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar presided over a day-long meeting of the women wing of the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in Delhi.

During the meeting, which deliberated on various issues pertaining to empowerment and welfare of Muslim women, Kumar also unveiled a book titled Dastan-e-Yogi - a biography of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The book is an Urdu translation of 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister', authored by Shantanu Gupta and released originally in 2017. The RSS leader told reporters that women attendees thanked the MRM, the court, and the Modi government for giving them "freedom from the pain of instant triple talaq".

