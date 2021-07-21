In UP, Rajnath Singh Unveils Late Lalji Tandon's Statue; Calls Him Encyclopedia Of Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Lalji Tandon on his first death anniversary. Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event. The former Bihar Governor's statue was exhibited in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

What transpired at the unveiling?

During the event, Defence Minister Singh sang praises of the former Governor's contributions in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He also went on to describe late Tandon's encyclopedic knowledge when it came to Lucknow. Tandon, a BJP veteran, had served as Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. After inaugurating the 12-foot-tall statue of Tandon in Hazratganj, Rajnath Singh stated, 'All senior leaders of the party, including myself, used to take his suggestions before taking any important decisions. He had a role in establishing BJP in power in Uttar Pradesh.' Rajnath Singh succeeded Tandon as the MP from Lucknow.

Rajnath recalled his association with Tandon and called him an 'encyclopedia of Lucknow.' 'Two people, historian (late) Yogesh Pravin and Tandonji knew the city minutely and lived their lives according to the culture and traditions of Lucknow,' the minister said. He spoke on how there was a lot to learn from Tandon. "He remained connected to his roots and people at the ground level and also shared good relations with all, including those in rival political parties. He had good relations with leaders of all political parties, be it SP, Congress or BSP. BSP president Mayawati used to call him her brother,' Singh said.

Defence Minister lauds UP CM's popularity

Rajnath Singh started his speech by praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for 'gaining popularity all over the country.' He was full of praise for the CM towards his initiative of ending the 'atmosphere of anarchy in Uttar Pradesh'. He also did not fail to mention Yogi Adityanath's direction to the development of the state.

On Tandon's relations with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the minister said Tandon was like 'Laxman to his Ram' Vajpayee. The Chief Minister added, "Tandonji played a long innings in public life and had fans among all sections of society." The bronze statue is sculpted by Rajendra Prajapati.

