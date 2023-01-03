In UP, Students In Madrasas Will Be Taught On The Lines Of NCERT From New Session

The pre-primary classes in Uttar Pradesh's Madrasas will be starting soon and the entire syllabus has been prepared on the lines of NCERT.

As the preparations to modernise madrasas' education have started, the same syllabus will be taught in all Madrasas and the complete schedule will be released in March 2023. From the next session, the students of Madrasas will get both religious and technical knowledge. The syllabus will be on the lines of NCERT. Almost 8,000 madrasas have been recognised by the UP government.

BJP minister on Madrasas education

BJP's Minister in UP, Dharampal Singh on Monday, said, "To improve education quality in Madrasa, we surveyed priority. Almost 8,500 madrasas were not recognised, so we've given them the option to seek recognition from government. Strict action will be taken against the madrasas if they refuse to get authorisation."

To improve education quality in Madrasa, we conducted survey on priority. Almost 8,500 madarsa were not recognised so we've given them option to seek recognition from govt.Strict action will be taken against the madrasas if they refuse to get authorisation: UP Min Dharampal Singh pic.twitter.com/YypBvpdm0R — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2023



Modernisation of Madrasa education

Exercise to modernise the madrasas in UP is going on. Efforts are being made to ensure that children who study in Madrasas should also read subjects like Science, Mathematics, and join the educational mainstream, that's why computer education also started in Madrasas.

Minister of the Department, Dharampal Singh said, "Behind conducting surveys of unrecognised madrasas

The exercise to modernize the madrasas is going on. Efforts are being made to ensure that the children here study subjects like Science, Mathematics and also join the mainstream of education. This is the reason why computer education was also started in Madrasas."

Minister of the department Dharampal Singh said, "Behind surveying unrecognized madrassas, the government intends that the children studying in madrassas should also remain ahead in the competition. Under this thinking, preparations are being made to run pre-primary classes."

Welfare Minister, Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh also added, "That work has started fast on the lines of NCERT. The pre-primary syllabus has been prepared. Try it. That all the subjects should be taught to the children from the very beginning. The board's calendar is released in March. At the same time, the schedule of pre-primary classes will also be removed."