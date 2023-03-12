In UP, Suspicious Fire Accident Burns Down Hut, Kills 5 Sleeping Inside Including Children

Five people of a family died in a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur late at night on March 12. During the fire in a hut, five people including a couple and three children were sleeping and could not escape during the blaze.

The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire but by then the entire family was charred to death. Senior officials from the local administration and the police reached the spot for investigation, the bodies were sent for post mortem. The incident occurred in the Hara Mau village of Thana Rura area.

Burnt wires found at the spot

BBGTS Murthy, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur said, “In the Thana Rura area, Hara Mau village in a locality of Banjara Dera, we got information that a couple Satish and Kajal including three children were killed in a fire incident. I along with my team, field unit, squad and fire brigade reached the spot. While investigating at the scene and based on the forensic probe thus far in the incident, I can say, we got some burnt wires. This apart the mother of the deceased got 20 per cent burns and has been hospitalised, her condition is stable.”

“The necessary compensation will be provided to the family,” informed Neha Jain, District Magistrate.

After hearing the cry for help by the family, the people in the locality rushed to help them, throwing water to douse the fire but by then, the family was killed due to fire. The mother of the deceased Satish, in an attempt to extinguish the fire, sustained almost 20% burns. She was later admitted to the district hospital. Further investigation using a dog squad, police and forensic team is on.