In UP's Mainpuri, Miscreant Shot In Leg By Police In Late-night Encounter

In Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, an encounter broke out between miscreants and police, after which one of them was arrested however, two people fled from the spot. The police also recovered arms, motorcycles and jewellery from them.

The encounter took place in the Kurawali area in Mainpuri. The accused were involved in multiple incidents of burglaries in various districts of the state. The police and the local administration swung into action after they got inputs about the presence of the miscreants in the area. SP Vinod Kumar, and ASP Rajesh Kumar reached the spot of the encounter after getting the information.

Two accused fled from the spot

“An encounter broke out with some miscreants in the Kurawali area. A miscreant identified as Mohammad Hasim was shot in the leg. The rest of the miscreants have been identified as Mohd Hussain, Johnny alias Rishabh, Kalam & Abhay. All of them have been arrested,” said Vinod Kumar, SP Mainpuri.

During the exchange of fire between the police and the miscreants two of them managed to flee from the scene, “They told during interrogation that two miscreants namely Irfan and Ashish fled from the spot. The injured accused has been admitted to the hospital. 2 motorcycles, illegal arms, cartridges and some jewellery were recovered,” stated SP Vinod Kumar.

