In UP's Mathura, Woman's Body Found Stuffed In A Trolley Bag On Yamuna Expressway

In another ghastly crime, a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag, kept on a service road of a Yamuna expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, November 18. According to local authorities, the woman is yet to be identified and is believed to be in her late 20s. Local sources revealed that the body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet and kept inside a red colour trolley bag.

Authorities further said that the woman was 5 feet and 2 inches tall. According to a senior UP police officer, information was received at around 1 pm on Friday about a red-coloured bag lying unattended on the service lane adjacent to the Expressway near the Agricultural Research Centre in Raya, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar said, "The body of a woman was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder."

'Woman beaten and shot in her chest': Sources

According to preliminary investigations by UP police, it indicates that the woman was shot in her chest from point-blank range. “There are wounds on her body which suggest that she was also beaten up,” said an official, adding that they are scanning CCTV footage to get some relevant clues and to identify the accused.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh police have alerted all the police stations in the district regarding the recovery of the body and an investigation is underway to nab the accused.

The tragic incident comes just days after Shraddha Walkar's murder case. A man, identified as Aaftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Vikas Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he disposed of across the National capital for over 18 days.