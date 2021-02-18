In UP's Unnao, 'prima-facie Signs Of Poisoning' Says Police Awaiting 2 Dead Girls' Autopsy

Three minor Dalit girls were found lying unconscious in a field in Asoha area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for cattle. Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said that out of the 3 girls, 2 were declared "bought dead" by the hospital while the other one is critical and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

3 girls were found lying unconscious in their own farm in Asoha, Unnao Dist, today. 2 girls died at the hospital, one referred to District Hospital. As per initial info, the girls had gone to cut grass. The doctor states that there are symptoms of poisoning; probe on: SP Unnao pic.twitter.com/IJO4L7GtUk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2021

Outlining further details of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police Superintendent said that all three girls belonged to the same family. He also said that they prima-facie show symptoms of poisoning because there were no injury marks on the bodies of the girls. According to sources, the police is currently waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine the cause of death.

According to police officials, initial investigations suggest the girls died due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Six teams have been formed to probe the incident.

As per investigation so far, statements of eye witnesses & opinion of doctor, a lot of froth was found at the spot. So, prima facie there are symptoms of poisoning. We're investigating the matter. Prima facie no injury marks found on bodies. 6 teams formed for probe: SP Unnao pic.twitter.com/glVwBBsIsF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2021

A family member of the girls claimed they had been found with their hands and feet tied up. Speaking to reporters, he said, "They had gone to the farm to collect grass around 3 pm but they did not return so we started searching for them. People were saying that they found them tied up. That is the only thing I know."

Speaking about this incident ADG Prashant Kumar said that currently, a probe is being done as per the information provided by the family. The ADG said, "Further probe will be based on post mortem." When asked about the ongoing farmers' agitation in the state, he said that so far the protest has been peaceful in the state. "Neither any law and order situation reported no '"rail roko" agitation anywhere," Kumar added.

