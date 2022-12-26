In Uttar Pradesh, Church Priest Arrested For Forced Religious Conversion In Rampur

A priest from an Uttar Pradesh church has been arrested over an alleged case of forced religious conversion in Rampur, informed the police. The pastor on the occasion of Christmas lured the poor people of the area and lured them to convert. The accused priest identified as Polo Messiah has been booked under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Additional DCP Rampur Sansar Singh said the case was registered against the accused priest on the basis of a complaint from a local resident Rajeev Yadav. The police took prompt action and arrested the priest, he added.

"We got information from Sohna police station Patwai that a priest named Polo Messiah, a resident of civil lines is trying to gather some scheduled caste people of the village and alluring them to convert. Taking immediate action on the basis of Tahrir, the pastor has been arrested, he will be sent to jail on December 27."

On December 21, in a similar case, Sitapur Police filed an FIR against two persons in a case of alleged forced religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh. The police then said, that two Indians and four Brazil nationals had organised a programme in Shahbajpur village and allegedly lured people to change their religion. In October this year, Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against nine people for alleged forced conversions to Christianity in Meerut.