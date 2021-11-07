In Uttar Pradesh, Fatehgarh Jail Inmates Create Ruckus After Prisoner Dies Of Dengue

The inmates housed at the Fatehgarh district jail on Sunday had created a ruckus while attempting to take control over the jail, reported ANI. Sources have also suggested that a fire that had emerged from the jail premises and heavy police deployment was ensured. Reportedly, the cause of this disorder was panic charged by the loss of a life of an inmate due to dengue.

30 police personnel injured as riot erupts in UP jail

As a riot like situation brought disturbance in the Fatehgarh district jail, 30 policemen sustained heavy injuries. Post reports of fire started emerging from the jail, the fire brigade was immediately summoned. Heavy police forces were constantly seen entering the jail premises in videos that have surfaced on the internet in a bid to control the situation. In this altercation, a prisoner named Shivam was seriously injured post which he was transferred to the district hospital. The jail officer while notifying ANI about the situation maintained that the situation was now under control.

Visual taken from a height also indicates that some parts of the #Fatehgarh jail has been set on fire. Enormity of the damage not yet officially confirmed. #FatehgarhJail #Farrukhabad #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/YPUrjfd2oK — Amar chouhan (@AMARONLY4INC) November 7, 2021

Dengue death panics Fatehgarh jail inmates

Fatehgarh Central Prison SP Pramod Shukla while emphasising the details of the event said that a day before the riot went down, a prisoner had died of dengue. When the inmates of the jail got to know about the dengue-related death, a sense of panic charged with anger resulted in the chaos. According to jail officials, the inmates started pelting stones at the policemen after news of the death of a prisoner due to dengue in Saifai Medical College surfaced. The SP stated that at around 7:11 am on Sunday, the event involving extreme vandalism started evolving, post which senior officials were rushed to the spot.

Fatehgarh Central Prison SP Pramod Shukla said that the deputy jailor was also among those injured. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said the guilty will be punished once the incident is examined. The probe into the topic has been passed over to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Kanpur Range and Headquarters) VP Tripathi and strict against the ones found involved will be taken as per the officials stated.

(Image Credit - Twitter/@AmarChouhan)