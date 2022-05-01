In Uttar Pradesh, Over 50,000 Loudspeakers Removed & Volume Of 60,000 Reduced: ACS Awasthi

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to ban unauthorised loudspeakers at any religious place across the state, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Awasthi informed on Sunday that more than 50,000 loudspeakers have been removed with consent and the volume of more than 60,000 loudspeakers have been lowered.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the UP ACS said, "Report from several districts have come on loudspeakers. Over 50,000 loudspeakers have been removed with consent . Over 60,000 loudspeakers volume has been reduced. This is a successful campaign so far. We are also speaking to several religious gurus. Things are happening on dialogues and consent."

"UP CM held a meeting with us. He has directed to make a list of top 10 mafias in each PS. He has asked to take the action. We have zero-tolerance towards crime," he added.

Yogi govt removes loudspeakers from religious places across UP

The officials had said that speakers were being removed irrespective of religion, place or ownership because the drive had been launched without any discrimination. UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi stated that the decision was taken after carrying out meetings with religious leaders in the state. The senior bureaucrat further noted that CM Yogi urged people to maintain peace in the state.

"The loudspeakers which are being removed are unauthorised. Those loudspeakers which have been placed without taking due permission from the district administration or the ones which are used in excess of the permitted numbers are categorised as unauthorised," ADG Kumar explained.