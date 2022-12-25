In Uttarakhand, 7 Held In Mass Conversion Racket; CM Dhami Iterates 'law To Be Followed'

The Uttarakhand police has booked seven people linked with a Christian missionary for mass conversion. The case has been registered under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act 2018. The mass conversion took place in the newly constructed building of an NGO in the Devdhung area near Purola on Friday, December 23.

According to sources, people present at the mass conversion event were allegedly some locals along with people of Nepalese origins.

FIR registered

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the police has registered a cross FIR in connection with the attack by a group of people, alleging forced conversion at a Christmas program in the Purola village of Uttarakhand on December 23.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that the FIR has been registered on the complaint of both parties and the police officials are probing the matter.

'Conversion law will be strictly followed': Pushkar Singh Dhami

Speaking regarding the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that the conversion law has been brought only for such people who have been forcefully converted to other religions due to greed, and intimidation.

"This (conversion) should not happen at any cost, we have recently amended the conversion law and it will be strictly followed," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister added.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government has recently amended the conversion law. According to the amended law, the convict would be sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000. According to the new law, the convict will also have to pay at least Rs 5 lakh to the victim in the case of forced conversion.

