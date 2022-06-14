In Uttarakhand, CPU Jawan Saves Toddler's Life After She Falls Off Rickshaw On Road; Watch

Quick thinking and swift action of a City Patrol Unit (CPU) personnel saved the life of a child life after the toddler fell off her mother’s lap from an e-rickshaw. The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Kashipur as Sundar Sharma rushed to hold the child amid trails of traffic-filled road.

As can be observed from the CCTV visuals, the incident transpired at the busy intersection of Cheema Chauraha. The CPU jawan, who was regulating traffic at the junction, noticed how when an e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn, a toddler fell off from her mother's lap, onto the road. On noticing a bus approaching from the distance, the CPU jawan, quickly sensing the impending danger, rushed to pick up the child, signalling the bus to stop before any fatal accident could occur.

“He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up,” said Circle Officer (CO) City on Monday, reported ANI. The official further informed that the toddler was later handed over to her mother.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A CPU (City Patrol Unit) jawan, Sundar Sharma saved the life of a child who fell off the lap of her mother who was sitting on an e-rickshaw, amid busy traffic in Kashipur.



(Source: CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/wpywwtAigr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2022

RPF Jawan saves woman’s life in Odisha

A similar incident from Odisha depicted how the timely response from a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a woman passenger at Bhubaneswar railway station on May 12. The RPF jawan identified as S Munda rushed towards the woman who tried to get off the moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap. He acted quickly to save the deboarding woman from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the train began to pull out, which could have proved fatal for her

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)