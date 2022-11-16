In Uttarakhand, Forced Conversion Now A Cognizable Offence; 10-year Jail Term For Convicts

The Uttarakhand government made strict amendments to forced conversion laws in the state during a cabinet meeting on November 16. The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who decided that forced religious conversion and 'love jihad' will be banned in the state. In the amendments, the cabinet decided that forced conversion will now be enlisted as a cognizable offence and added the provision of ten years of imprisonment for those involved in such practices.

In the cabinet meeting, strict amendments were made in the conversion law in Uttarakhand. Forced conversion will now be a cognizable offence in Uttarakhand. Provision of 10 years of punishment in the new law. Forced conversion and love jihad will be banned. — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

10-year jail for forced conversion offence

The issue of forced conversion was one of the main agenda in the meeting convened by CM Dhami when several such incidents were recently reported in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and even Delhi. As per the amendments, the offenders under the new law will serve ten years of jail term if they are convicted of forced conversion. This decision by the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand comes after the Supreme Court of India directed the Central government to take action against such practices as they can turn "very serious".

"This is a very serious matter. Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop forced conversions. Otherwise very difficult situation will come. Tell us what action do you propose....You have to step in", the SC's two-judge bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the government.

Earlier in November, one of the biggest cases of mass conversion surfaced from Rajasthan's Jaipur. Hundreds of families of Dalits and other economically backward societies were allegedly converted from Hinduism to Christianity by those propagating hate messages against Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

An eyewitness from the Vatika village in Jaipur told Republic that nearly 500-600 families were trapped and women were told not to wear sindoor, bindi, or bangles. "He would ask people not to worship certain deities. He would encourage people to have non-vegetarian food during pujas", the local resident said.

In another case that surfaced from Delhi in October, a mass conversion event was organised wherein 10,000 Hindus were allegedly converted to Buddhism. A short clip of the malpractice also surfaced which showed AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam taking an oath against Hinduism. He resigned following the uproar over the post but was announced as AAP's star campaigner for the MCD polls scheduled for December 4.