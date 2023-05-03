Bad weather conditions in Uttarakhand have disrupted the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in the state leaving several devotees stuck at various places. Amid heavy rain and snowfall, the Uttarakhand Police and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the Kedarnath Dham to provide assistance to devotees. Meanwhile, a team of SDRF deployed at the Kedarnath Dham saved the life of a pilgrim after his oxygen level dropped and shifted him to a hospital by a helicopter.

According to the news agency ANI, the pilgrim has been identified as Akash Singh, who has been admitted to a hospital. As per reports, he was at the Kedarnath Dham, when suddenly his oxygen level started declining, amid heavy snowfall and chilling weather conditions.

Kedarnath Dham Yatra halted till May 3

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF deployed at Kedarnath Dham helped a pilgrim, Akash Singh and saved his life after his oxygen level dropped. He was brought down by SDRF team on a stretcher with 2 oxygen cylinders. On the way, a portable cylinder of oxygen ran out. SDRF constable… pic.twitter.com/4b3pvQV37i — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2023

The SDRF team immediately came to the rescue and oxygen was provided to the pilgrim using two oxygen cylinders. He was later brought down on a stretcher by the SDRF personnel. As per news agency, when a portable cylinder of oxygen ran out on the way, SDRF constable Himanshu Negi at once rushed to get another oxygen cylinder from a distance of 400 meters and made it available to Akash Singh. He was later air-lifted by a helicopter and was shifted to a hospital.



Meanwhile, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been halted till May 3, in wake of the incessant snowfall in the state. The Uttarakhand Police has advised pilgrims to be careful in wake of bad weather conditions and start the journey according to the weather forecast. Additionally, the pilgrims present in Sonprayag and Gaurikund have been urged to avoid climbing towards Kedarnath Dham.

The decision to halt the yatra has come up amid an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the state, wherein light to moderate thunderstorms and snowfall have been predicted at several places in Uttarakhand over the next three days.