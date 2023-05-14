Last Updated:

In Uttarakhand’s Chinyalisaud, 32-year-old Woman Killed By Leopard

A woman was mauled to death by a leopard here on Saturday evening, officials said. Sunita Devi (32) was cutting grass when the leopard attacked her around 7 pm.

Press Trust Of India
Sunita Devi (32) was cutting grass when the leopard attacked her around 7 pm, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said.

The incident happened around 2 kilometres from Badi Mani village in Chinyalisaud block, he said.

The woman was a resident of Badi Mani village, which is around 70 kms from the district headquarters, Ruhela said.

