In Uttarakhand’s Chinyalisaud, 32-year-old Woman Killed By Leopard

Image: PTI
A woman was mauled to death by a leopard here on Saturday evening, officials said.
Sunita Devi (32) was cutting grass when the leopard attacked her around 7 pm, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said.
The incident happened around 2 kilometres from Badi Mani village in Chinyalisaud block, he said.
The woman was a resident of Badi Mani village, which is around 70 kms from the district headquarters, Ruhela said.
