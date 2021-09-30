A heritage railway saloon shed in Vadodara had to face demolition for the construction of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National High-Speed Railway Corridor project. The National High-Speed Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been actively uprooting constructions that have fallen in line with the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National High-Speed Railway Corridor. Notably, the railway shed in Vadodara was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad. It is pertinent to note that the heritage building constructed by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, featuring terracotta tiles, was handed over to NHSRCL by the Gujarat government during the announcement of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Locals 'grieved' over demolition

As the NHSRC has been working towards construction for the bullet train project that is proposed to serve the purpose of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National High-Speed Railway Corridor, locals of Vadodara have expressed disappointment regarding the demolition of the railway saloon constructed by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III that got razed by the NHSRCL. President of the Heritage Trust of Vadodara, Sameer Khera while speaking to ANI said, "Of course, infrastructure is important for the development of any city or country, but the authorities surely knew what they were up to, still they demolished the building."

In another report by ANI, Vadodara historian and art conservator, Chandrashekhar Patil also said, "The government's policies are not clear. On one side, the government says that the historical structures have to be saved, on the other hand, it demolishes a historical structure. I feel the government is confused between heritage and development."

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor; NHSRCL signs MoU with JRTC

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is a high-speed rail line connecting India's economic hub, Mumbai, with the city of Ahmedabad that is currently under construction. Post its completion, it will be India's first high-speed rail line. Construction was expected to begin by April 2020 and the project was expected to be complete by December 2023. Due to delays in acquisition of land, the completion date has been pushed to October 2028. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had previously signed an MoU with the Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) for the 237km stretch between Vadodara and Vapi in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@ourvadodara