In Vazegate, Luxury Bike Seized By NIA After 7 Cars; Owned By Sachin Vaze's Mystery Woman

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday traced a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' from Daman that was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' since identified as Meena George, who is under the agency's scanner for her alleged connections with tainted cop Sachin Vaze.

The suspicious two-wheeler will be seized by the agency and brought back to the NIA office, sources said. The sports bike becomes the latest addition to a long list of vehicles recovered by the NIA which is investigating the role of suspended inspector Sachin Vaze in parking an explosives-laden vehicle near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25.

To date, the NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday

Sachin Vaze & Mystery woman

On April 2, the NIA took into custody the mystery woman in connection with Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. Meena George was taken into custody by the NIA from Mumbai airport on Thursday following which her residence was raided by the sleuths. Meena George was absconding for the past few days following which she was taken into NIA custody and was interrogated by a separate team after being brought to the NIA office. She allegedly kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted with Sachin Vaze at luxury hotel Trident with a cash counting machine on February 16.

The NIA has custody of Sachin Vaze till April 7, and last Sunday had taken him to the Mithi river from which it recovered the contents of his CIU office, including computers, hard disks, a printer, two identical fake number plates, CCTV DDRs and more.