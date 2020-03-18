'Cancel Appointments If Not Urgent': AIIMS Appeals To Patients Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Wednesday appealed to the patients to postpone their appointments at AIIMS, if they are not urgent. The decision by AIIMS was taken after the meeting chaired by AIIMS Director. The message about postponing the appointments will be sent to all the patients and their families who have their appointments scheduled for one month.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi: In view of the outbreak of #Coronavirus, you are requested to postpone your appointment at AIIMS, if it is not urgent in nature. pic.twitter.com/Y9tjX00nJH — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 152. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi, and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The central government as well as the state governments are also monitoring all suspected cases and have issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". The State governments have also issued their advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19 or the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 164 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 194,029 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 8,000 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

