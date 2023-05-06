In Violence-hit Manipur, Locals Laud Army's Efforts, Thank Forces For Security Blanket

In violence-hit Manipur, locals applauded the efforts of security forces and extended their gratitude for providing a "security blanket" as the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles continued their efforts to evacuate and aid impacted people in the area.

The Indian Army shared a video that shows glimpses of families rescued from violence-hit areas and their stay within the premises of the Army and Assam Rifles. According to the army, a total of about 13,000 people have been provided accommodation within their campus.

"I would like to thank the Indian Army and especially the brother of the Sikh regiment for proving us with the security blanket. The past two nights we had a sleepless night, but last night we were able to have a good sleep because of your security cover, efforts, and professionalism, and for that once again I would like to thank the Indian Army," a resident of the violent-hit area said in the video.

The Indian Army posted a brief video in which people were seen being looked after by security personnel inside camps and other shelters. They were given food and water, in addition to other necessities.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles realised a joint press release describing the situation in the violent-hit area and the rescue operation that is underway.

"In the past approximately 48 hours, Army, Assam Rifles & Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur. Proactive rescue operations, the conduct of flag marches, area domination, and interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken. As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restoring law & order & appeals for peace & urges all communities to shun the path of violence," read the press release.

In a statement on Friday, the Army said that the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. The IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," the Indian Army had stated.

What is happening in Manipur?

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday among communities over the solidarity march organised by tribals, who account for 40% of the state's population. They are opposing the ST status of the Meitei community. The Manipur High Court recently asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on the demand of the Metei community.

As escalating ethnic violence following a tribal solidarity march displaced more than 9,000 people in the state, the N. Biren Singh-led government on May 4 issued a shoot-at-sight order in "extreme cases."

Why are the tribal people protesting?

A proposal aimed at granting the long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which makes up the majority of the state's population, is being opposed by Scheduled Tribe groups, largely from the Kuki-Zomi ethnic group. The Manipur High Court on April 19 directed the state administration to submit its recommendation to include the Meitei community in the ST list to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry by May 29.

Attacks and retaliatory attacks are going on in several districts of the state, leading to arson and vandalism. About 5,000 people have been shifted from the violence-hit areas.