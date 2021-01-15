In Washington, IMF Backs India's Agriculture Reforms & Lists How Farmers Stand To Benefit

Amid the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers over the agriculture reform laws, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms.

"There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system," Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF, said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday. "We believe the farm bills do have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India," Rice said.

"The measures will enable farmers to directly contract with sellers, allow farmers to retain a greater share of the surplus by reducing the role of middlemen, enhance efficiency and support rural growth," he added.

"However, it is crucial that the social safety net adequately protects those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to this new system," the spokesperson said responding to a question on the ongoing protests by farmers against the laws in the country. "This can be done by ensuring that the job market accommodates those that are impacted by the reforms," he said.

"And of course, the growth benefits of these reforms will depend, critically, on the effectiveness and the timing of their implementation, so need to pay attention to those issues as well with the reform," Rice said.

Will attend 9th round of talks with govt on Friday: Farmer leaders

Meanwhile, protesting farmer leaders on Thursday said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the Centre, but added that they don't have much hope as they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

Since a Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws is likely to hold its first meeting on January 19, the meeting on Friday between with the government and the unions may be the last one.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan told PTI, "We are going to hold talks with the government tomorrow. We don't have much hope from the Friday meeting as the government will cite the SC-appointed panel. The government doesn't have good intention to resolve our issues."

Singh said that the unions do not want any committee, adding "we just want a complete repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for our crops." He said that farmers will not call off their protest until their demands are met.

(With PTI inputs)