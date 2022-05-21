In West Bengal, 15 Drums Suspected To Be Filled With Bombs Found In Purba Medinipur

A bomb scare resounded in West Bengal as the state police recovered around 15 drums suspected to be filled with bombs from Hogla forest, Bakcha in Purba Medinipur district on May 21. Based on specific inputs, the police had conducted a search operation, in which the drums were recovered.

'Bomb Disposal Squad called in'

Amarnath K, SP Purba Medinipur, informed that the Bomb Disposal Squad had been called. In the past few months, there has been a recovery of crude bombs from many places. A month back, on April 5, 30 crude bombs were recovered from the forest area in Lokpur of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bucket. Before that, on March 27 & March 26, 30 crude bombs were recovered in the Sikandarpur village and 50 crude bombs from Margram village of the Birbhum district.

Also, on March 26, about 100 crude bombs were recovered from four buckets at Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district. The recoveries were made after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to launch a special drive to seize all bombs, arms, and ammunition produced illegally in the state, in the aftermath of the Birbhum violence, in which eight people were burnt alive.

Image: ANI