In West Bengal, BJP Claims 41 TMC MLAs Ready To Jump Ship; 'can Bring Down Mamata Govt'

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a major claim on Thursday that he has a fresh list of 41 more Trinamool Congress MLAs who are willing to join BJP. Vijayvargiya said at a press conference that if the BJP inducts these MLAs into their party, the TMC will fall but the saffron party is still mulling as to who all to induct and whom not to

" I have a list of 41 MLAs who are want to join BJP, if I take them, the state government will collapse but we are still looking into it and will decide whom to take and whom not to, " said Vijayvargiya during the press meet. He added, "If there is someone who has a tarnished image, we will not take that person, this is what we have thought of doing."

Trinamool left rattled by back-to-back resignations

Many TMC MLAs have already resigned from the party and have switched to the BJP. In December last year, post Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's shocking resignation, several leaders and activists started to quit from their respective party posts in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

