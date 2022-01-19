In West Bengal, Bomb Scare Reported Near Nabanna; Police Recover Suspicious Digital Clock

In a major development from West Bengal, a bomb scare has been reported near Nabanna ( State Secretariat ) in Howrah after a suspicious electronic device was found on Wednesday in the area. As per the police, the unidentified device was a digital lock. A witness said a red light was flashing from the device. It was later recovered by the Kolkata police. However, this incident has raised serious questions about the surveillance system in the Nabanna area. This comes just a few days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations which are set to take place across the country.

As per reports, one of the eyewitnesses explained that the lock-shaped device was found lying on the flyover at a distance of a stone's throw from Nabanna, where the Chief Minister's office is located. The red light in the device was constantly flickering, and some numbers were written on it, following which, there has been widespread panic among the locals. It was initially suspected to be a timer bomb as well. Soon after police received the information, they immediately reached the spot.

Republic Day Tableaux row

In other news, ahead of the Republic Day parade, the tableau proposals are received from various states and central ministries after which they are evaluated by the Subject Expert Committee which comprises of people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography among others. Recently, the Subject Expert Committee rejected the tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal after due process and due deliberations. Therefore, several Chief Ministers wrote to the Centre expressing their concerns over the rejection of their state’s tableau. It is important to note that West Bengal's tableau proposals were not rejected by the PM Modi-led government in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.