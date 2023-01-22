In West Bengal, Bombs Found Near TMC Leader's Residence Day After TMC-ISF Clash

In West Bengal, several fresh crude bombs have been recovered from an open field located near the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arabul Islam. This comes a day after a violent clash was reported between Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists and TMC in Kolkata's Bhangar where various people were injured.

The bombs were recovered today morning in a plastic bag found in an open field, however, it is still unknown who planted the explosives. On one hand, TMC has accused ISF of deliberately planting the bomb near Arabul Islam to frame him while ISF has claimed that the ruling party of political conspiracy.

According to police sources, three ISF workers have been arrested on the charge of bomb possession. Also, 1 gun and 1 cartridge have been recovered from the area.

#BREAKING | West Bengal on high alert after TMC-ISF clash; several bombs recovered.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "Arabul Islam is a goon and he is the kind of person who is connected with all kinds of illegal activities that are happening in the Bhangar area. The clash between TMC and ISF is due to the share of the Muslim vote as they are fighting to get credit and this is all about the minority votes. Although we oppose the ideologies of the ISF in democracy, every political party has the right to perform its function and there shouldn't be any barricade from the other party, especially the ruling party. Police are not acting and this Arbaul Isman must be arrested."

ISF-TMC violent clash

Several police personnel and opposition Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists were injured in a clash as the party’s protest at the Esplanade area in central Kolkata turned violent, throwing traffic out of gear on Saturday afternoon.

The lone ISF MLA Nawshad Siddiqui, who was leading the protest, and around 100 supporters of the party were arrested, a senior police officer said. The ISF was protesting at Dorina Crossing against alleged attacks on party activists by the ruling Trinamool Congress at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

As the protestors started pelting the cops with stones, the police used batons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them, turning the Esplanade area into a battlefield. A day prior, ISF party offices were burnt down in Bhangar allegedly by TMC workers. The ruling party in turn claimed that the ISF destabilised the situation in the area by bringing in armed men and attacking their supporters for the past few days.