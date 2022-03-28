In West Bengal, Police Seizes Arms & Ammunition From Asansol Ahead Of Constituency Bypoll

In a key development, the Police of West Bengal has seized a huge amount of arms and ammunition from West Burdwan. It is pertinent to mention that the area from where the arms and ammunition have been seized falls under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, this is the very constituency from where the people will vote for their favourite candidate on March 12.

On the basis of information received from an informer, police officers from Pandabeswar Police Station searched the home of an employee working for a private security firm in the Durgapur region of West Burdwan district, West Bengal.

Talking about the seized arms and ammunition that has been seized by the Superintendent of Police, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Tahueed Anwar said, "About 70 rounds of cartridges and six country-made guns have been seized from the house of accused Sanjay Modi."

The police informed that the accused Sanjay Modi has been arrested and a case against him has been registered under the Arms Act.

Asansol LS constituency Bypolls

The Lok Sabha constituency of Asansol is set to hold bypolls on April 12, 2022. The constituency faces a re-election after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined Trinamool Congress. A fierce battle is expected for the seat between actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul.

Interestingly, Babul Supriyo is also contesting the bypolls from Ballygunge legislative assembly constituency on TMC's ticket. Results of both, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be declared together on April 16.

Birbhum Violence updates

On Monday, officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven persons in connection with the Birbhum violence. On March 21, after the death of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, unidentified individuals set fire to 10 houses in Rampurhat, killing at least eight people including children and women. The victims were severely abused before being burnt alive, according to the autopsy report.

The seven accused persons have been taken from Sainthia village to CBI camp for further probe. On Sunday, the investigating agency interrogated arrested local TMC leader Anarul Hossain and other accused persons, besides recording the statement of those who were wounded in the violence.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI