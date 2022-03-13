In West Bengal, Tangra Fire Doused After 15 Hours; CM Mamata Orders Inquiry

In the wake of the massive fire that broke out in the Tangra region of Kolkata on Saturday, Mayor Farhad Hakim inspected the site. Notably, the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening, was doused after 15 hours of effort. While speaking to ANI, Mayor Hakim stated that the situation was under control and that the cooling process is underway. He also added that the forensic team will collect samples for further probe into the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no conclusions can be drawn for the time being. The incident transpired after the fire broke out at the godown of a leather factory in Mehr Ali lane of Kolkata's Tangra region. A total of 15 fire engines rushed to the spot when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6.30 pm on Saturday.



Speaking on the incident, Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer, said on Saturday, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation." It is to be noted that the statement came at a time when the fire dousing operation was still underway.

West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/d1qdCRgmcX — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Kolkata Police gave a clear picture of how the event occurred, stating, "Around 6:30 pm, a fire broke out in a tannery at Meher Ali Lane (Under Tangra PS). Soon the fire engulfed the entire area of the tannery. Inhabitants of the adjacent shanties have been evacuated."

Notably, soon after the fire broke out, locals came to the aid of the fire tenders, as seen in the visuals shared by ANI. They were seen rushing from their homes with buckets of water to douse the flames and also provide water to the fire personnel after they ran out of water.



"Two fire Brigade personnel received injuries during the dousing operation and have been rushed to hospital. A total of 15 fire tenders have been mobilized so far to douse the conflagration," Kolkata Police added. There have been no casualties so far. The police official stated that the operation turned difficult because of the narrow lanes in the area. The godown that caught fire had a stock of exine (synthetic leather), and other inflammable objects like camphor oil and alcohol among others. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has constituted a high power committee to probe the incident.

Image: ANI