In West Bengal's Durgapur, Crude Bombs Hurled During Durga Puja Immersion; Police Deny

In an incident of violence reported from West Bengal's Durgapur, an unknown group started hurling crude bombs at a crowd during Durga Puja immersion further creating a situation of panic among the people. Apart from that, the vehicles of the people were also vandalised during the attack which took place on Saturday night.

According to ANI, the incident took place when the people were coming back from the 'visarjan' of Goddess Durga in Durgapur's Annapurna area. Speaking on the same, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dhrubjyoti Mukherjee informed that some people had sustained minor injuries and an investigation was currently underway for identifying the accused.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a mutual clash between two localities in the area after which they started stone-pelting and sabotage which created a tense environment. A heavy police force has also been deployed on the spot. According to media reports, the clash was based on a money-related matter. It took place when a group was returning after the immersion and another one was arriving. The second group allegedly asked for money to buy alcohol but they were refused after which the matter escalated and they started attacking the group.

Durgapur Police denies reports of crude bombs being hurled

While reports suggest crude bombs being hurled at the group, the Asansol Durgapur police through its Twitter handle denied such reports and said that people are spreading wrong information about bombs being hurled held at puja pandals. It further asserted that strict action will be taken against such people for spreading wrong and misleading information.

Meanwhile, the police have also assured of resolving the matter and further arresting the accused. The injured people are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

