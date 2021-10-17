Last Updated:

In West Bengal's Durgapur, Crude Bombs Hurled During Durga Puja Immersion; Police Deny

The incident took place in West Bengal's Durgapur during the Durga immersion. Several people came and started hurling crude bombs and vandalised vehicles.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI


In an incident of violence reported from West Bengal's Durgapur, an unknown group started hurling crude bombs at a crowd during Durga Puja immersion further creating a situation of panic among the people. Apart from that, the vehicles of the people were also vandalised during the attack which took place on Saturday night. 

According to ANI, the incident took place when the people were coming back from the 'visarjan' of Goddess Durga in Durgapur's Annapurna area. Speaking on the same, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dhrubjyoti Mukherjee informed that some people had sustained minor injuries and an investigation was currently underway for identifying the accused. 

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a mutual clash between two localities in the area after which they started stone-pelting and sabotage which created a tense environment. A heavy police force has also been deployed on the spot. According to media reports, the clash was based on a money-related matter. It took place when a group was returning after the immersion and another one was arriving. The second group allegedly asked for money to buy alcohol but they were refused after which the matter escalated and they started attacking the group. 

READ | TMC star campaigners' list for West Bengal bypolls excludes Babul Supriyo, Nusrat Jahan

Durgapur Police denies reports of crude bombs being hurled

While reports suggest crude bombs being hurled at the group, the Asansol Durgapur police through its Twitter handle denied such reports and said that people are spreading wrong information about bombs being hurled held at puja pandals. It further asserted that strict action will be taken against such people for spreading wrong and misleading information.

READ | Durga puja pandal in West Bengal's Birbhum highlights importance of preserving trees

Meanwhile, the police have also assured of resolving the matter and further arresting the accused. The injured people are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

READ | West Bengal: Locals seen flouting COVID protocols amid Durga Puja festivities in Siliguri

Image: ANI

READ | West Bengal: Siliguri Police's combat-trained all women squad to tackle crime in city
READ | West Bengal reports 443 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
Tags: West Bengal, crude bombs, Durga puja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND