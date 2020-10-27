In Witch-hunt Against Republic, Advocate Swapnil Kothari Decodes Use Of 1922 Colonial Law

As the Mumbai Police on Tuesday summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami walked in solidarity with her to the police station. On Tuesday, Sagarika & Arnab walked to NM Joshi Police station from Bharatmata Theatre at Curry Road as Sagarika complied with the summons issued to her using Section 3 in The Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 - a colonial-era law. Reacting to the witch-hunt against Republic, lawyer Swapnil Kothari decoded this.

The senior advocate said, "It has been invoked because all the sections are non-bailable. If you were to put Section 44 and Section 500, both are bailable and non-cognizable, in those you cannot file an FIR. You have to summon a person, ask a person hundred question then you build up a case, but with this section, an FIR is autocratically formed by the Police, so that some sort of semi-custodial interrogation can be initiated. They have done that, they included two-four names and then said all the members present in the newsroom, or whatever language they used in the FIR."

He added, "I am again saying the questions that are asked, like how do you report, how do you decide on a story, what is the source, how do you break a story? - these are not innocuous question but these are cross-examination question. There is a reason why Republic TV is number one because they have a story that no other network has. Now they are going to the very root of how you get a story because they want to know why you are number 1 and as they do it, automatically their own case is getting weaker and so they are doing all of this. Remember, the British formed this act to stop the nationalists."

READ | #IAmRepublic Resounds As Top Trend On Twitter In India; Netizens Back Republic & Arnab

READ | Arnab Goswami Walks In Solidarity As Republic’s Sagarika Answers Mumbai Police's Summons

Arnab's statement

"I now want to speak on behalf of all my colleagues of the Republic Media Network, I am in front of the historic Bharatmata Cinema Theatre. This location holds a lot of significance in Indian history because it is here in 1946 that the mill workers congregated to join hands against the British empire. Uddhav govt has now imposed British era colonial law dating back to 1922, it has never been used against the journalists post-independence, but this has been used against my network and my journalists. Sagarika is going to the police station and Sagarika is among the 1000 employees, including me, who now has an FIR against them. This is not just injustice, it is an abomination, that in a free country, this colonial law is being used persecute and carry out open atrocities against the Republic media network. I, therefore, make a call to all right-thinking people in the country, to raise their voice and to tell Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police specially Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh that this is not something we will allow to be carried out without serious and open challenge. I stand in solidarity with Sagarika and all editors of Republic Media Network. Vande Mataram," Arnab Goswami said as he accompanied Sagarika Mitra for the questioning, amid the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic.

READ | Indian Digital Media Association (IDMA)- India's largest digital news association launched

READ | Union Min Javadekar slams Mumbai police's FIR on Republic: '1 channel named, other probed'