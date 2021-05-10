INA Veteran Lalti Ram Passes Away At 98; Major General GD Bakshi Condoles His Demise

Freedom fighter and Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday morning. Condoling his demise and remembering his indelible contribution while speaking to Republic was Major General (Retd.) GD Bakshi who remembered him as a 'tremendously spirited man'.

Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi expressed grief over the INA veteran's passing, revealing how he had participated in the 2019 Republic Day Parade in the biting January cold.

"Nayak Lalti Ram was a member of the Azad Hind Fauj and had served very closely with Netaji in fact he was his bodyguard for some period of time. He was a tremendously spirited man and in 2019 I had requested the Indian government to include the INA veterans in the Republic Day Parade. Despite the cold, the January cold, and fog, he came all the way to Chandigarh and participated in that Parade," Major General GD Bakshi told Republic Media Network.

Maj Gen Bakshi also shared that till his last breath, veteran Lalti Ram was active in carrying forward Netaji's legacy. "He took part in the ceremony at the Red Fort where the 71st anniversary of the declaration by Netaji was celebrated. Along with PM Modi, he had unfurled the national flag. He was again at the Red Fort this year in January and he was there in Kolkata when he came, and the PM was so overjoyed to see the old man come to do his duty for Netaji, the man who really made India free."

"It is a great loss to us. Because for Netaji's 125th anniversary in October, we were hoping he would be there to unfurl the Tri-color again along with Prime Minister. His going is a very sad loss and I salute his sentiment," he added.

About late INA Veteran Lalti Ram

Born on January 1, 1921, in Dubaldhan village in Haryana's Jhajjar, late Lalti Ram was a celebrated INA veteran and was part of the artillery that had closely worked with Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. Founded in 1942 by Ras Bihari Bose, INA led into war by Netaji had fought fierce battles with the British till Independence in 1947. While serving in the Azad Hind Fauj, the freedom fighter had won three medals and had also stayed in the jails of Ambala, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, and Kolkata.

Lalti Ram was among the four INA Veterans who had taken part in the Republic Day Parade in 2019. The same year, he was honored by the Indian government for his contribution towards the freedom struggle of the country.