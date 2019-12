INC leader Tariq Anwar condemned Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s language in a statement made amid violent anti-CAA protests. Anwar commented that Adityanath’s language is not that of a Chief Minister.

More than 60 shops in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have been sealed following December 19 mega protests against the Centre's new citizenship law. This action came after UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'revenge remark' to the people causing damage to property in the name of protest.