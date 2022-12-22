Incentive Scheme Announced To Boost Digital Health Transactions Under Ayushman Bharat

The National Health Authority (NHA) has announced a Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) to give a further boost to digital health transactions in the country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

"The incentives under this scheme would be provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs and also to the providers of digital health solutions such as hospital/health management information system and laboratory management information system," the NHA said in a statement.

Under DHIS, eligible health facilities and digital solutions companies shall be able to earn financial incentives of up to Rs 4 crore based on the number of digital health records they create and link to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

This incentive can be availed by those registered with ABDM's Health Facility Registry and fulfilling the eligibility criterion specified under the scheme.

NHA CEO R S Sharma said this scheme will encourage more and more healthcare facilities and digital software companies to come forward and join ABDM for providing patient-centric healthcare. "Through this financial incentive scheme, we're encouraging the adoption of digital health. Further, we're also including solution providers in the incentive scheme so that they handhold other health facilities to come on board and facilitate strengthening of the ecosystem. Incentives have played a catalytic role in driving early adoption of other citizen-centric programmes such as UPI, notification of TB cases, Janani Suraksha Yojana," he said.

Incentives would be provided to health facilities having 10 or more beds, laboratory/radiology diagnostics centres, digital solution companies providing ABDM-enabled digital solutions.

