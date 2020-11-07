Incident Of Attack On Hindu Homes Taken Up With The Bangladesh Govt: MEA

Following the shocking vandalization of Hindu homes in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday announced that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was in contact with the local government and was closely monitoring the matter.

"We have seen reports of an incident of violence directed against the minority community in the Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla in eastern Bangladesh," said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the ministry in a statement adding that law enforcement authorities were investigating the outbreak of violence.

"Our High Commission and Posts in Bangladesh are in close contact with local authorities in the Government of Bangladesh who have taken this incident, and all other incidents relating to efforts to stoke social and communal tensions, very seriously. They continue to remain vigilant to prevent any untoward disturbance," the spokesperson added.

Hindu Homes Attacked In Bangladesh

Last week, a shocking video emerged from the Cumilla district in Bangladesh where a mob was seen attacking Hindu houses in Kurbanpur over an alleged communal post. The incident happened after a Hindu man from the locality expressed support to France on social media against the backdrop of the recent terrorist attacks that are taking place in the country at the hands of Islamist radicals. In retaliation, a mob reached his locality in Chittagong on Sunday and burned down his home, attacking other homes of the community in the area as well. Stones were pelted and houses were set on fire as the mob stormed into the locality and destroyed the homes of at least 10 Hindu families.

The Bangladesh Police is said to have booked the Hindu man for 'hurting religious sentiments', while 2 men have been arrested for leading the mob to destroy the Hindu homes in the locality. Some reports have also stated that the Hindu man had allegedly shared the Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, which had caused the massive uproar in France.

