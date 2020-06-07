Incidents On Twitter, Google Proving That China Is Coming Under Pressure: Sonam Wangchuk

Following his clarion call asking people to boycott all things Chinese, Engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk while speaking to Republic TV lauded the citizens of the country for following through with his message with such force saying that their collective efforts had already begun to rile up China.

Sonam Wangchuk stated that over the past week, several examples, such as the suspension of the 'Remove China Apps' and 'Mitron' app from the Google PlayStore and the restriction of the Amul account on Twitter had shown us that China was already coming under pressure.

Read: 'Remove China Apps' Removed From Play Store; Netizens Express Disappointment

"I am overwhelmed by how it spread across the country and all sections of society. I did not expect it to go this far. There have been incidents on Twitter, Google Play Store obstructing this movement, hence to me it is having an effect. Otherwise, they would not be taking such steps such as suspending Amul's account on Twitter or bringing down the 'Remove China Apps' or Mitron App. This means it's having the right effect because they are coming under pressure," said Sonam Wangchuk.

'Our actions are having effects'

"You can see how much fear there is regarding Chinese pushiness amongst businesses. You can see how active the Chinese regime is in sensing these ads and developments. To me, it is a great indication that our actions are having an effect. I appeal to the people to continue this. We must boycott cheap Chinese goods not only for political reasons but for the environment as well. We have learnt from the lockdown that it doesn't give us a lot of things to gain happiness," he added.

In a video last week, Wangchuk advocated that Indians should start to boycott Made in China goods, arguing that the Chinese will feel the pinch harder on "their wallet" than on the border "with bullets".

Speaking on the success of his movement, Wangchuk said, "I have been overwhelmed with messages and emails from thousands of young people saying they have already uninstalled Chinese apps and are looking towards Indian alternatives. Our idea was to start with Indian masses and then reach out to global masses. This morning, I launched a global video appealing to the people of the world. I appeal to everyone to send it and forward it abroad so that we can have a global impact. Pressure will be on China to behave responsibly as a global leader."

Read: Google Explains Reason Behind Taking Down 'Remove China Apps' And 'Mitron' From Play Store

'You build your nest, don't be scared of the lightning'

Sonam Wangchuk also recited an Urdu couplet urging people to not give up or lose hope against China's attempts to sabotage our efforts saying, "Nasheman par nasheman is qadar taamir karta ja Ki bjli girte girte aap khud be-zaar ho jaae. You build your nest, the lighting will strike, it will be destroyed. But don't give up. You keep building it over and over again so that the lighting gets worn out from targetting you.

Concluding his message to the masses, Wangchuk said, "China is a totalitarian regime run by a clique. These social sites feel that they could have a breakthrough in the country. Twitter, Google all have been kicked out of China. It has already boycotted the biggest apps in the world. The ones who started with the boycotts should be ready to face the boycott themselves now."

Read: 'Remove China Apps' Races To 1 Million Downloads; Gives Solution To Sonam Wangchuk's Call

Read: 'Uninstall Chinese Software, Boycott Hardware': Sonam Wangchuk's Clarion Call For Indians