Incidents Of Crime Against Women Are Not Limited To One Place Or One Nation: Prez Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, December 10, while speaking at the Human Rights Day function organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) made some remarks in the wake of the controversial statements made by the opposition leaders. He said, "Incidents of heinous crime against women are reported from many parts of the country and this is not limited to one place or one nation." Further, pointing out the contribution of Hansaben Mehta, he said, "We have to ask ourselves if we, as a society, have lived up to her vision of equal rights and equal dignity of women." The Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 to recognize and empower human rights, including economic, social, cultural and international commitments on civil and political rights.

Unfortunately, a series of events in the recent past force us to think again. Incidents of heinous crime against women are reported from many parts of the country. This is not limited to one place or one nation: President Kovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 10, 2019

We should ask ourselves if we, as a society, have lived up to Hansaben Mehta's vision of equal rights and equal dignity of women: President Kovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 10, 2019

On Human Rights

Speaking about the human rights, the President said, "In several parts of the world, human rights of the people who are vulnerable are flagrantly violated."

In many parts of the world, human rights of those who are vulnerable are flagrantly violated. The ideal way to commemorate World Human Rights Day is for the whole world to introspect what more we need to do to live up to the letter and spirit of the sacred text of the Declaration — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 10, 2019

Read: Crime Branch to probe Delhi Anaj Mandi fire; Sonia Gandhi & WB CM Mamata issue statements

Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the crimes against women in the country, Rahul Gandhi labelled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress leader said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The statement comes amid an unfortunate upward trend in crimes against women. The Congress leader further blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in crimes against women while addressing a rally in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stages protest for Bhopal rape victim

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha, said that from Make In India -- a government initiative to boost manufacturing -- the country was heading towards "Rape in India". He made the statement in reference to the recent incidents of rape and killing from Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Read: 'Rahul Gandhi makes imaginary claims to malign govt',Amit Malviya on 'Rape Capital' remark

Read: BJP leader Vishvas Sarang shames Adhir Ranjan's statement about 'Rape in India'