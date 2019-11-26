Inciting Speeches Should Be Stopped: Centre Tells SC On Kashmir

Responding to the petitions filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Central government on Tuesday said that their is freedom of speech and expression in Jammu and Kashmir, but inciting speeches must be stopped. The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, made the contentions on petitions made with respect to the imposition of communication and other blockades in the region. In August, the special status provided to the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was revoked and an announcement was made to bifurcate the state into two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Tushar Mehta in Court

While putting forward the Central government's points, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Proactive and inciting speeches should be stopped and at the same time, freedom of speech and expression must be there”. The plea is being heard by a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana. While justifying certain restrictions imposed in the region, he said that "least restrictive measures" have been levied keeping in mind the inconvenience it may cause to people. No individual movement was restricted. Public movement and people's gathering were restricted to avoid any untoward situation," Mehta said.

Read: Nawab Malik terms SC's decision as 'historic', thanks judges for upholding democracy

Read: 'Congratulations', Home Minister Amit Shah wishes nation on Constitution Day

Army geared up in J&K to face terrorists

A top Border Security Force (BSF) officer while speaking to the media in the last week said that terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan. However, he assured people that his force is fully geared up to meet the challenge. The officer also said that BSF troops have been trained to deal with the threat posed by the possible dropping of weapons through drones by Pakistan-based terrorists, though no such incident has been reported here so far. "The major challenges faced by our troops along the Jammu border throughout the year include armed infiltration of terrorists, tunneling, sniping and of course the drones though no such activity was reported here to date," Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: 100-200 BJP workers were at Delhi hotel when we reached, we were scared: 'missing' NCP MLA

Read: MNS wades into Maharashtra thriller; chides Sharad Pawar with 'Children's Day' meme