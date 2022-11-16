'Inclusive Digital Architecture Can Bring Socio-economic Transformation': PM Modi At G-20

Digital technologies can be a force multiplier in the fight against not only the decades-long global fight against poverty but also climate change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16, at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. He was addressing the session on digital transformation at the gathering.

Citing the positive role of digital tools during the Pandemic period, PM Modi said ‘remote-working and paperless green offices during Covid’ proved beneficial towards the cause of fighting poverty and climate change.

‘Digital has to be inclusive’

The availability of digital solutions has to be made widespread for it to be given access to the masses, making it inclusive. He further batted for the democratisation of digitisation and that it should not be confined to a small part of the human race.

Social transformation can be realised if digital architecture is made inclusive and within the reach of the common man. Talking about the benefits of the usage of digital solutions, PM Modi said it can bring scale, speed and transparency. Giving India’s example, Modi stressed the open architecture approach adopted by India in its digital strategy using open source, open APIs, and open standards, which are interoperable and public.

40 per cent of the world’s real-time payment transitions on UPI

In 2021, over 40 per cent of the real-time payment transactions globally were conducted using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Similarly, India opened 460 million new bank accounts on the basis of digital identity, making India a global leader in financial inclusion today. The open-source CoWIN platform handled the world’s largest vaccination campaign in human history, a success even during the pandemic.

IMAGE: PMOIndia - TWITTER