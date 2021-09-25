Income Tax Department Conducts Raids In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat; Seizes 300 Cr In Chennai

The Income Tax Department conducted search operations on two private Syndicate Financing groups in Chennai at 35 different locations across the city. The evidence collected by the team provided them with proof that the financing groups have loaned out massive amounts of money to big corporate houses and businesses in Tamil Nadu. The loans were given out in cash with high rates of interest, which was not paid as tax either. During the investigation, it was further revealed that several transactions were done via dummy bank accounts to avoid tax. Further, the unaccounted currencies are disguised and brought into the books of account of the groups as unsecured loans, sundry creditors, etc.

Further evidence showed that the financing groups have several undisclosed property investments and have used other means to hide their money. The searches conducted by the Income Tax department have resulted in the detection of more than Rs. 300 crores in undisclosed amounts. Cash worth Rs. 9 crores have also been seized from the search sites.

The raids in Gujarat

The Income Tax Department raided the properties of a leading Diamond manufacturer and exporter from Gujarat, after receiving inputs about possible charges of tax evasion. The diamond manufacturer was also involved in the business of manufacturing tiles. The search operation was conducted in 23 locations in Surat, Navsari, Morbi, Wankaner in Gujarat & Mumbai in Maharashtra. During the search, a large volume of unaccounted data was seized in the paper as well as digital form, which was kept with trusted employees at Surat, Navasari, Mumbai.

The confiscated data includes proof of unaccounted purchases, unaccounted sales, taking accommodation entries for purchases against which cash is received, the movement of such cash and stock through angadia firms, keeping the unaccounted cash with Angadias, investment of such unaccounted income for purchase of property and stock, etc for the last five years. The data reveals that there have been unaccounted purchases and sales of small polished diamonds of about Rs. 518 crores over the last five years. The data also shows that the diamond manufacturer sold diamond scrap worth Rs. 95 crores in cash, which was not accounted for, to avoid paying tax.

​(With PIB inputs)