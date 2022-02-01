Income Tax Department Raids 8 Locations In Varanasi & Jaunpur; Seizes Bundles Of Cash

The Income Tax Department on Monday raided 8 different locations across Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Jaunpur. While the raids were conducted against jewellers and local business associates, sources have told Republic that those involved have links to a political party. IT sources say that they suspect a tax evasion of over Rs 30 crores. They are also probing whether the money was used for political purposes.

According to sources, a complaint was received on the toll-free number shared by the IT department to report any illegal activity during the UP polls. Based on the complaint, the IT department worked on inputs to carry out the raids. Around 50 officers were involved in the searches. Hawala transactions are suspected and Whatsapp chats have been discovered as proof of the alleged illegal transactions.

Republic has also accessed images of the cash seizures during the raids. The pictures show bundles of notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 cash denominations, hidden in large cartons. In the case of the Noida raid, counting of the cash recovered is still ongoing.

Series of income tax raids in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in December, multiple raids were carried out at various locations in Uttar Pradesh including the recovery of crores of unaccounted money by the Goods and Sales Tax authorities from Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain followed by another raid by the Income Tax Department at the premises of perfume traders including Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain.

While the Samajwadi Party had alleged the ruling BJP government of teaming up with the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to target them in the run-up to UP Elections, several Union Ministers pointed their fingers at the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of promoting 'mafia raj and corruption.'

UP Elections 2022 to be held in 7 phases

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress, and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9, and 0-4 seats respectively.