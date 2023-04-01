Income Tax Department Raids Bank Owned By Congress Leader In Karnataka's Belagavi

The income Tax department in Karnataka conducted a raid on a bank owned by Congress leader VS Sadhunavar on March 31, after details of discrepancies being carried out. The Kittur Rani Channamma Souhard Cooperative Society Bank in the Bailahongal town of Belagavi district Karnataka was raided by a team of 15 Income Tax department officials that went on for long hours.

According to sources, the team of IT officials, that carried out the raid on the Congress leader-owned bank were from Goa and they were assisted by the local police of the Belagavi district. However, there have been no official details shared yet by the officials regarding the raid.

During the raid by the IT department, as many as 262 bank lockers were investigated and several documents and a huge amount of cash were also found, sources claimed. The bank manager was also questioned by the IT officials, sources claimed.

Meanwhile, the IT officials blocked the main gate to restrict any entry or exit of customers. Many bank account holders were seen queued up outside the bank during the time of the raid.

VS Sadhunavar is a Belagavi district leader of Congress and has contested the 2019 general elections from his home district. However, he was defeated by a huge margin of 2 lakh votes by Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJPs) candidate Angadi Suresh. According to reports, he is also a board member of the Karnataka Lingayat Education Society.

IT dept searches financial irregularities

The Income Tax department has carried out several raids in the city of Bengaluru in the past few months. A Bengaluru-based real estate company Shobha Developers was also raided by IT officials earlier in March. More than 50 IT officials from Bengaluru, and Chennai conducted this raid and the investigated company's cash accounts and related documents.

The company in an official statement, said, "We would like to inform you that a search by the Income Tax Department is being carried out at the registered office and other premises of Sobha Limited. Further, as a responsible company, all the concerned employees/staff of the Company are extending their full cooperation to the Officials."