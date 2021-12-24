Income Tax Dept And DGGI Raid Pan Masala Company In Kanpur; Recover Cash Worth ₹150 Crore

Teams of the Income Tax department and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) are carrying out multiple raids at a famous pan masala company in Kanpur. The raids which are underway for the past 24 hours now have led to the recovery of cash worth crores and many other suspicious documents.

As per the latest reports, cash worth around ₹150 crore have been recovered from the pan masala manufacturer and a transporter involved in transporting of goods followed by several counting machines, fake invoices, and many other items.

Reportedly, the pan masala manufacturing company evaded GST of crores of rupees by creating bills in name of fake companies. Also, four such vehicles have also been recovered from outside the factory. The name of the betel trader is yet to be revealed.

Notably, the I-T raids have been connected to perfume trader Piyush Jain, who is also the brother of Samajwadi Party senior leader Pammi Jain. Earlier on Thursday morning, several offices and residences of Piyush Jain were raided by teams of the Income Tax department in Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Along with that, his residence, factory, office, cold storage, petrol pump and many other establishments were raided.

BJP attacks Samajwadi Party over IT rates

In view of the multiple raids by the Income Tax Department, BJP leader Sambit Patra took to Twitter and shared images from the raid, showing stacks of cash inspected by the teams. Further targeting Samajwadi Party for promoting black money, he slammed perfume manufacturer Piyush Jain for stacking black money in the name of socialism.

Image: Republic World