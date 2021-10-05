Income Tax Dept Carries Search & Seizure Ops Across Multiple Cities In India, Read Details

The Income Tax Department has conducted search and seizure operations on around 37 premises across multiple cities on 30 September, informed the Ministry of Finance in a statement on Monday. The raids were carried out in several cities like Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Bengaluru. Furthermore, the individuals or groups involved in these businesses were from cable manufacturing, real estate, textile, printing, machinery, hotel, logistics, and so on.

Accordingly, the IT department has claimed to have found credits above 100 million US dollars which amount to around Rs 750 crores that were parked in the bank accounts of Switzerland, the UAE, Malaysia, and several other countries. Along with that, several incriminating documents, loose sheets, diaries, emails, digital evidence, foreign accounts, movable property papers, and many more assets were recovered during the operation.

Evidence relating to bogus payments to suppliers for generating cash, unaccounted cash expenditures, hawala transactions, over-invoicing, and jewellery were also recovered from the residential and business premises respectively. Also, around 50 bank lockers are under restraint and further investigations are underway.

"Income Tax Dept has conducted searches at 37 locations across Maharashtra, Karnataka & Uttar Pradesh on groups/individuals who allegedly utilized the services of a Dubai-based financial service provider to create dubious foreign companies to hold their unaccounted assets," ANI reported.

IT Department raids groups and individuals associated with foreign companies

The raids were carried out by the Income Tax Department in some major states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh across the country where groups and individuals from various businesses were associated in a huge web of undisclosed foreign bank accounts and assets. As per the ministry's statement, these groups/individuals utilised the services of a Dubai-based financial service provider to create a dubious and complex web of foreign companies and trusts based in tax havens such as Mauritius, the UAE, BVI, Gibraltar, etc. to hold their unaccounted assets.

"Evidences gathered during the search operation reveal that the undisclosed funds parked abroad have been used by these groups for acquiring immovable properties in several countries such as UK, Portugal, the UAE etc in the name of defunct companies incorporated abroad, with funds layered through foreign bank accounts, for meeting the personal expenses of the promoters and their family members abroad and routing back funds in their Indian entities," it added.



