Income Tax Dept Raids Multiple Places In Chhattisgarh; Senior CMO Official Under Scanner

The IT dept is carrying out searches at Raipur, Durg, Mahasamund, and some other places amid heavy deployment of CRPF, local police

The Income Tax department (IT) carried out searches at Raipur, Durg, Mahasamund, and some other places in Chhattisgarh amid heavy deployment of CRPF and local police. According to sources, a senior functionary in the CMO office, Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia was raided. The locations where raids were conducted are also connected to Surya Kant Tiwari, a businessman who is said to be a close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

About a dozen IT sleuths reached Chaurasia's location at 4 a.m. on June 30 and investigated the documents found. The operation was conducted with utmost secrecy, while the ruling party is not ready to comment on the raids. Chaurasia took the oath of office in 2018 after Baghel took over the reins of the state. In the last two years, this is the second time that she is being raided.

CM Baghel's close aide raided

He had shot a letter to Prime Minister Modi in 2020 after IT officials raided Chaurasia's house in the same year. He termed the action of the Income Tax dept as 'unconstitutional' and 'politically motivated', targeting the Congress ruled state. 

In a clarification later in 2020, the Finance Ministry had also written to the Chhattisgarh state government that the raids were based on credible evidence and inputs. 

 

