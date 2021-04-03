Income Tax Officials Find 'incriminating Materials' At Stalin's Son-in-law's Premises

After the Income Taz Department conducted raids at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's premises on Friday, an official for the department informed Republic Media Network that "several incriminating"materials on tax evasion have been found so far during IT raids in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu. Speaking further the official said, "A total of 28 premises are covered under Section 132 of the IT Act."

Official: 'Incriminating materials found during Income Tax raids'

The official from the IT department while speaking to Republic TV said that the Chennai Directorate of Income Tax has conducted searches on three different groups and a few individuals in the state. The source from the IT Department further informed that the individuals and groups, on which the Income Tax raids have been conducted are involved in businesses ranging from running distilleries and breweries, real estate, local financing, solar power EPC to handling cash of politically exposed people for the ongoing Tamil Nadu elections.

Informing that all the premises where Income Tax raids were conducted are in Chennai, Coimbatore and Karur, source from the IT Department informed that these raids are still underway.

Stalin pens letter to party cadres after IT raids at son-in-law's house

Penning an emotional letter to cadres on Friday, MK Stalin said, "I'll face the crisis, you help ensure our victory!" This letter comes even as his daughter and son-in-law's house and properties are being raided by IT officials since morning. MK Stalin in his letter says that after all attempts to malign the image of DMK failed, now BJP has unleased raids on DMK. "I ask the cadres to ensure the victory of the party for I will face all the challenges posed to the party," he said.

Raids have been underway at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law residence by Income Tax officials on Friday, just four days before the Tamil Nadu election. Searches started around 8 am at four places in Chennai owned by Sabareesan and his associates. Locations linked to the associates of Sabareesan, Karthik and Bala, were also searched. Karthik is the son of the DMK candidate from Annanagar, Mohan. Sabareesan is a key DMK strategist and adviser to Stalin.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

(Image: PTI)