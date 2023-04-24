Last Updated:

Income Tax Officials Raid Congress Leader Gangadhar Gowda's Residence In Coastal Karnataka

Income Tax officials raided the residence of Karnataka PCC vice president Gangadhar Gowda and his son Ranjan Gowda in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Income Tax

Image: I-T conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence (ANI)


A simultaneous raid is underway at the Congress leader's residence located near Belthangady taluk hospital, Prasanna Education Trust institutions at Laila and another house at Indabettu, police said.

The tax officials arrived along with police around 6.30 am and are continuing to scrutinise the documents found in the premises, they added.

Gowda, a former minister, had recently withdrawn from active politics after losing the Congress ticket to Rakshit Shivaram from Belthangady constituency.

