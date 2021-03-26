Income Tax Raids Six Locations In Karur District Of Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Polls

Income Tax Department conducted raids at six locations in Karur district in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Textile exports and several other companies are being raided ahead of the assembly elections in the poll-bound state. There was another raid by IT that was conducted on Thursday in Thiruvalam at DMK leader E.V. Velu's houses and offices.

Last week, the Income Tax department had conducted raids at the house of a key aide of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister MC Sampath in Cuddalore. on the same day, the premises of Makkal Needhi Maiam treasurer Chandrashekran were raided by Income Tax sleuths. Before this, searches were conducted at the offices and residences of DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK—Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS)—reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor, DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

(Image: PTI)