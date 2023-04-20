Income Tax Raids Underway At Offices Of Producer Vinod Bhanushali, Other Production Houses

The Income Tax Department's Investigation Wing from Mumbai is conducting raids at multiple production houses in the financial capital including the office of producer Vinod Bhanushali and the production company Pen Studios promoters Jayantilal Gada's offices and residence. Notably, the search operations are taking place since Wednesday morning.

"Income Tax raids are underway at the office of producer Vinod Bhanushali and some other production houses of Bollywood since today morning, over allegations of tax evasion. Raids are underway at the premises of Jayantilal Gada too," said Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

I-T sleuths are conducting raids for alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities, as per the statement by Income Tax Department. Notably, the raids are taking place at the office of Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali in BKC. Other than the duo's office premises, three more production houses are also being raided. Further details are awaited in the case.