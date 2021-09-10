Income Tax Survey Ops At Newsclick Office; Books, Docs Inspected For Payment Details

In a key development, the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted separate 'survey operations' at two digital portals- Newsclick and Newslaundry. The Income Tax Department covered the business premises of the two portals, said the officials to PTI, adding that the operations were being conducted to verify certain tax payment details and remittances made by the organizations.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Income Tax survey is different from a raid. Unlike a raid, a survey is strictly restricted to business premises and not residential premises and involves inspection of books and documents, none of which can be seized by the inspecting officers.

While Newslaundry's name has come up for the first time, Newsclick has been under the scanner for quite some time now. In February 2021, the Enforcement Directorate raided the office of Newsclick as well as the residence of its Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and Editor Pranjal in connection with alleged foreign funding received by the news organization.

After that, the dossier of the Enforcement Directorate(ED) accessed exclusively by Republic Media Network had revealed a transfer of Rs 9.59 crore in the form of Foreign Direct Investment and Rs 28 crore in the form of export remittance was made to PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd. The dossier revealed that the FDI was received from a company, which went by the name World Wide Media Holding, and the export remittance was received by companies, namely Justice and Education Fund, and The Tricontinental Ltd USA, and Centro Popular Demidas Brazil.

The ED, in the dossier, had mentioned that the digital evidence retrieved during the search has revealed that it was a well-planned scheme devised by Newclick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and his close associate Jason Pfetcher and Neville Roy Singham to infuse opaque foreign funds.

The present 'survey operations', as per sources, were conducted by the Income Tax Department on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate.

