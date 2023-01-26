'iNCOVACC Doesn't Need Syringe Or Needle': Bharat Biotech MD After Nasal Vaccine Launch

After Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC, indigenous drugmaker's Executive Chairman Dr Krishna Ella said that the vaccine is easy to use and does not need any syringe.

"It is easy to deliver and does not need any syringe or needle and most important it produces three immune responses, IgG (Immunoglobulin G), IgA (Immunoglobulin A), and T cell response. No other vaccine in the world can produce three responses," Ella said.

He added, "With the rollout of iNCOVACC today, we have achieved our goal of establishing a novel vaccine delivery platform for intranasal delivery. It proves that India can innovate for itself and for the world. We and the country are well prepared for future COVID-19 variants and future infectious diseases."

Bharat Biotech MD Suchitra Ella, "It is exemplary that India has not only served herself during the pandemic challenges, but also a strong provider to the global platform in distributing vaccines & medicines to over 150 countries. With iNCOVACC - the world’s 1st intranasal COVID vaccine, we are privileged to defend the nation’s health with global quality and scale."

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the drugmaker said.

Proud to launch iNCOVACC®️, the world's 1st intranasal vaccine for COVID, along with Minister @DrJitendraSingh Ji, on #RepublicDay.



A mighty display of India's research & innovation prowess under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership.



Congratulations to @BharatBiotech for this feat! pic.twitter.com/DS9rm8wN9T — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 26, 2023

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved iNCOVACC for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose in November.

For private markets, the internasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 and Rs 325 for supplies to the government.